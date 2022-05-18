The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion.
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$82.66 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$99.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
