The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$91.18.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$82.66 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$99.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.