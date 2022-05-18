The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

