The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.90.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,066. Boeing has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.