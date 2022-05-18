The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $22.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

