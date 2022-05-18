The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The China Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth $474,000.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Shares of CHN stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.