The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Buys £56,400 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Toby Smith acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($69,526.63).

Shares of LON CPC opened at GBX 94 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.26. The City Pub Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74.80 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.95 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.45 million and a PE ratio of -22.99.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.