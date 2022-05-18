The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

TCS stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $370,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

