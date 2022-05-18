The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Pete Przybylinski Sells 5,914 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NAPA stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.
About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
