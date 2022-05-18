The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Pete Przybylinski Sells 5,914 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NAPA stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

