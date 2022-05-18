The Fahey Banking Company to Issue Dividend of $30.00 (OTCBB:FAHE)

The Fahey Banking Company (OTCBB:FAHEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Fahey Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Fahey Banking Company provides banking products and services. It offers direct deposit checking, money market checking, and business solution checking accounts; regular, money market, business, and health savings accounts; Christmas club, business retirement, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.

