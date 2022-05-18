The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GCV opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

