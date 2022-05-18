The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

