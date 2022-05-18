The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

