The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.57.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
