The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.