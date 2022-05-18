The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of GGZ opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

