The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of GLU stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

