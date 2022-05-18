The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

