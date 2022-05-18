The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

