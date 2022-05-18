The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GRX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

