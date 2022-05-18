The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:GRX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
