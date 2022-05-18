The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

