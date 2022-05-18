The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of GGT stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.59.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
