The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

