The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GUT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,526. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.