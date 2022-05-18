The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE GUT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

