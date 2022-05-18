The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GDL opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

