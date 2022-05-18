The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:THG opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

