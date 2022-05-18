The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,446. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,468,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.