The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:INTG opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
