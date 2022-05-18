The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

