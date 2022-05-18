The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Director Denise C. Johnson Sells 24,427 Shares

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

