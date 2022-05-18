The Progressive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

