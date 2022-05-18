The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

RSTGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

