The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Update

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 838,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 680,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

