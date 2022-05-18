The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.91.

TSE:TD opened at C$93.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.78. The stock has a market cap of C$170.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

