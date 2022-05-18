The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Short Interest Update

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Valens stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48. Valens has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valens will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valens in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLNS. Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

