The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 65.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 13.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.