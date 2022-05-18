The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.61) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 2,160 ($26.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.61) to GBX 2,190 ($27.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.60.

The Weir Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 67,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

