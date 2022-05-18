TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Financial Analysis

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $86.95 million 0.27 -$172.41 million ($21.50) -0.13 Reata Pharmaceuticals $11.49 million 88.21 -$297.39 million ($8.35) -3.33

TherapeuticsMD has higher revenue and earnings than Reata Pharmaceuticals. Reata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TherapeuticsMD and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 0 1 2 0 2.67 Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6,844.44%. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $89.86, suggesting a potential upside of 222.76%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -198.29% N/A -80.75% Reata Pharmaceuticals -2,650.72% -137.52% -41.55%

Summary

TherapeuticsMD beats Reata Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; TX-007HR and TX-008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates; and TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others. It is also developing RTA 901 for neurological diseases; and RTA 1701 for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. In addition, the company offers bardoxolone for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Further, it has a strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize bardoxolone for renal, cardiovascular, diabetes, and various other related metabolic indications in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia; and AbbVie Inc. to jointly research, develop, and commercialize all second- and later-generation Nrf2 activators for all indications other than renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic indications. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

