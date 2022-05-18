Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 778,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:TRI opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,514,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

