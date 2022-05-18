Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ THRN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,356. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thorne HealthTech (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

