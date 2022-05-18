Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

