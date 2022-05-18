TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 360 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.07).

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.00) on Wednesday. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 150.20 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.07). The company has a market capitalization of £843.88 million and a PE ratio of 70.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

