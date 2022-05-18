Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TIM in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

