TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

