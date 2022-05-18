Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Update

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TVTY opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

