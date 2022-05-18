TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.85.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

