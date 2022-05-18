TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. TJX Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.
NYSE:TJX opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
