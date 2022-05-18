TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. TJX Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

