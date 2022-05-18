TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.

TJX Companies stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

