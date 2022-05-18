TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.
TJX Companies stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
