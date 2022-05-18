TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.85.

TJX Companies stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

