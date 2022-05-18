TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrew Hall purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig Shesky purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

