Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 945,536 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

