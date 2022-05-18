Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 37,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

TNXP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954,112. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

