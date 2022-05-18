Toto Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toto in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Toto has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

